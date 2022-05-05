Local elections: Starmer casts vote at polling station in Camden

Posted on May 5, 2022

Sir Keir Starmer has cast his vote in the local elections at a polling station in Kentish Town.

The Labour leader visited a polling station in Willingham Close with his wife on Thursday morning (5 May).

The local elections are seen as a test for Boris Johnson’s government, in light of the Partygate scandal and the cost of living crisis.

Approximately 7,000 seats are up for grabs across the country in 140 local authorities.

