Local elections 2022 results – live: Sinn Fein poised for historic win in NI

Tories lose Wandsworth as Boris Johnson faces backlash from own councillors

Sinn Fein is set for a historic win in Northern Ireland as voting was set to resume in the Assembly election.

The republican party had received the most first-preference votes as of Friday night, after voters went to the polls the day before.

Meanwhile over in England, Tory MPs have told Boris Johnson that he has lost the public’s trust and that momentum behind a challenge to his leadership is now “unstoppable”.

The warning was made after the Conservatives lost more than 340 councillors and a string of flagship councils, including the London boroughs of Wandsworth and Westminster. Since then, their losses continued to increase with the number close to 400.

Mr Johnson admitted the Tories had experienced a “tough night” in London and the south but insisted that the party had made “quite remarkable gains” elsewhere in the country, while Labour failed to make a breakthrough in its former ‘Red Wall’ heartland.

One Conservative former minister, who is mulling a no-confidence letter for the PM, told The Independent that shoring up support in the north of England cannot compensate for the crumbling of traditional strongholds.

Show latest update 1651905598 Sinn Fein looks set for best ever result Counting is set to resume in the Northern Ireland Assembly election later with Sinn Fein firmly on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party. When counting was suspended on Friday night, just 47 of the 90 seats had been filled following a lengthy process, with only four out of 18 constituency counts completed. Sinn Fein was on course for its best ever result in such an election after receiving the most first-preference votes. Alastair Jamieson reported last night: Zoe Tidman 7 May 2022 07:39 1651899627 ‘Britain’s far right roundly rejected’ in local elections Far-right and conspiracy theorist political parties have won no council seats in the local elections this week. Counter-extremist group Hope Not Hate called the results “disastrous” for parties – such as the anti-Islam For Britain party headed by former Ukip leadership candidate Anne Marie Waters. Hope Not Hate added: “The UK’s electoral far right have been roundly rejected at the polls.” Read the full story here by home affairs editor Lizzy Dearden Lamiat Sabin 7 May 2022 06:00 1651896027 The papers splashing on ‘Beergate’ allegations against Starmer Earlier – we posted the newspapers that had chosen to feature the local elections on their front pages. Some made no mention of the local elections, and instead picked the ‘Beergate’ story in which Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of breaking lockdown rules last year. A few opted for a more balanced approach by splashing both stories on their front pages. Let’s take a look… Lamiat Sabin 7 May 2022 05:00 1651892427 UK creates fossil fuel exemption to ‘ramp up’ aid for Ukraine The UK will exempt Ukraine from its ban on providing public support for fossil fuel energy overseas as ministers look to make sure services can continue to operate during the protracted conflict. It comes as ministers announced that hundreds more generators are to be delivered to keep hospitals, shelters and phone masts operating as Russia continues to bombard in an attempt to seize the east of Ukraine. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the energy-related announcements were part of policies aimed at “ramping up” support for Kyiv. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng (Victoria Jones/PA) Officials said Ukraine and other parts of eastern Europe would benefit from time-limited exemptions to the UK Government’s international fossil fuel support policy to ensure Britain can join global efforts to keep the embattled country’s energy supplies topped up. The policy prevents the UK providing any new direct financial or promotional support for the fossil fuel energy sector overseas but ministers argued that exempting Ukraine would allow London to address the energy security impact of the conflict and quickly respond to requests for assistance. The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the temporary measure could see the UK supporting Ukraine to ensure there is enough fuel for vehicles involved in food production and other basic services. Ministers could also choose to help build up energy reserves ahead of winter. Reporting by PA Lamiat Sabin 7 May 2022 04:00 1651888827 Saturday’s papers: Local elections dominate the front pages Lamiat Sabin 7 May 2022 03:00 1651885227 Watch: Sir Keir says ‘no breach of rules’ amid ‘Beergate’ claims Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer repeated his defence against allegations that he broke Covid lockdown rules last year. He has been pictured with a beer in his hand during his party’s campaigning for the Hartlepool by-election in April 2021. Sir Keir told the BBC: “As I explained a number of times, we were working in the office, stopped for something to eat, no party, no breach of the rules. “Police obviously have got their job to do, let them get on with it. But I’m confident no rules were broken.” Keir Starmer defends himself over covid lockdown breach He was asked “what’s the difference between what you did and what Boris Johnson did?” Prime minister Mr Johnson has been fined for attending lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street. In response, Sir Keir repeated exactly what he had said less than a minute earlier. Lamiat Sabin 7 May 2022 02:00 1651881627 Total of Tory council seat losses creeps towards 500 BBC journalist Laura Kuenssberg said that the day has gotten worse for the Conservative Party as more votes are counted. The number of seats that the Tories lost in councils across Britain has exceeded 480. Lamiat Sabin 7 May 2022 01:00 1651878087 Labour increases overall majority in Cardiff council Labour tightened its hold on Cardiff by notching up 16 gains, to increase their number of councillors to 31. The party now has 55 seats, the Conservatives 11, the Liberal Democrats 10, Plaid Cymru two and Propel one. Lamiat Sabin 7 May 2022 00:01 1651874400 Tory losses: The five biggest moments in the local elections Today’s local election results have been dominated by the Conservatives’ losses and peppered with some of their wins. But – unlike the Tories – Labour, the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Plaid Cymru and Sinn Fein all gained more local authority areas than they lost, including some unexpected ones. Over to Rory O’Sullivan for a quick recap Lamiat Sabin 6 May 2022 23:00 1651872600 Queen’s Speech: Bill aims to reduce mental health detentions The Queen’s Speech will include an overhaul of mental health powers to protect the freedoms of patients and prevent those with learning difficulties from being detained without their consent, No 10 said. Boris Johnson said a draft mental health bill, to be announced in the government’s new legislative agenda on Tuesday, will ensure “no patient is detained unnecessarily”. Downing Street described the Mental Health Act, which was introduced in 1983, as “outdated” and said it can be “too easily used to deprive the library and autonomy” of society’s most vulnerable. The Queen delivers her speech from the House of Lords in 2021 (Chris Jackson/PA) People with learning disabilities and autism can currently be detained under the Act even if the patient does not suffer from any mental health conditions, meaning patients can be kept in psychiatric units when they would benefit from being cared for elsewhere. The draft bill will end that practice by removing learning disabilities and autism as mental health disorders warranting compulsory hospital treatment so patients can be supported more appropriately, according to No 10. The Prime Minister said: “Our mental health laws are antiquated. Every person deserves to be treated with dignity, and it is our duty to ensure the rights and freedoms of our most vulnerable in society are protected and respected.” Reporting by PA Lamiat Sabin 6 May 2022 22:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Local elections 2022 results - live: Sinn Fein poised for historic win in NI