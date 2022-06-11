‘Load of rubbish’: Tyson Fury rejects reports of fight against Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk winner

Tyson Fury has rejected reports that he is in talks to face the winner of Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s upcoming title fight as “a load of rubbish”.

Fury said he retired from boxing following his knockout of Dillian Whyte to retain his WBC title but many have expected the ‘Gypsy King’ to return to the ring.

With Joshua and Usyk set for their match after the summer, with an August date looking likely, Fury had been linked with facing the winner before the end of the year.

It has been suggested that the chance to unify the heavyweight division could lure Fury out of retirement. However, responding to a report that suggested he would face the winner of Joshua and Usyk in Saudi Arabia in December, Fury tweeted: “This is all news to me! Biggest load of rubbish ever!”

Earlier this week, Fury had also poured cold water on comments from his promoter, Bob Arum, that he could come out of retirement for a heavyweight unification fight against either Joshua or Usyk.

Arum told Fight Hype: “Tyson Fury is retired and he will be retired until we come to him with the next big event and then he will unretire.

“Well, I think Fury is going to wait to see how the [Anthony] Joshua fight comes out with [Oleksandr] Usyk, and then he’ll make a determination whether he wants to continue.

“Other than fighting the winner of Joshua vs Usyk, there’s really nothing that’s really of interest to Tyson Fury, so we will have to see.”

“I’ve just read today that I am supposed to be coming out of retirement. That is news to me. As far as I am concerned, I’m staying,” Fury said in response in a video posted on his Instagram.

