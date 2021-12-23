Lloyds online banking customers face issues logging in

Lloyds Banking Group customers have reported having issues with their online banking system two days before Christmas.

Users said they were unable to log into their accounts online on Thursday evening.

A message popped up on their screens instead, which read: “We are sorry that our internet banking is currently unavailable. Please try again shortly.”

Others said they received a message that said the bank was having “technical problems”.

It is unclear how long the issues have been ongoing for. Customers began tweeting Lloyds reporting they were having issues getting into the app and online banking just after 9pm.

One user said: “Hi, is the app down? It won’t let me log on to my internet banking.”

Another tweeted: “Can’t access the app or online to view accounts??? Not really ideal 2 days before Xmas and you need to work out budgets etc.”

A Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “We know some of our customers are having issues with online banking. We’re sorry about this and we’re working to have it back to normal soon.”

