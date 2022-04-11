Lizzo wears cut-out leggings from new shapewear line to excitement of fans: ‘I can’t wait to order’

Lizzo has fans excited after debuting a pair of on-trend cut-out leggings from her new shapewear line, Yitty.

On Sunday, the Truth Hurts singer, 33, posted a video of her matching workout set on Instagram, in which she could be seen exiting from an SUV before posing as she boarded a private jet.

In the clip, Lizzo wore a black sports bra with the name of her new shapewear brand featured on the band. She completed the look with matching cut-out leggings, which featured cut-outs on her inner and outer thighs and backside and the name of the brand, a matching black thong, black heels and oversized black sunglasses. Lizzo also accessorised the iconic outfit with a large “Yitty” necklace, which appeared to show the name of the company encrusted with diamonds.

In the caption, the singer teased the release of her upcoming single About Damn Time, which will be released on 14 April. “SONG OF THE SUMMER DROPPING 4/14! IT’S ABOUT DAMN TIME – PRE SAVE LINK IN BIO,” the artist wrote.

In the comments, the official Instagram account for Yitty, which will be launching its first drop online tomorrow, 12 April, praised the outfit. “GOTTTT DAMN!!! I’M TRYNA SEE SOMETHIN’ ELSE DROPPIN TOO!!! THIS SET IS BOMB AF!!!” the company commented under the post.

The singer’s shapewear brand wasn’t the only comment applauding Lizzo’s outfit, as fans also praised the trendy look and expressed excitement for the release.

“I need some of these,” one person commented, while another said: “I want to be a brand ambassador for @yitty! Babyy it’s giving EVERYTHING!! I can’t wait to order.”

Other fans were excited by both the upcoming song and the leggings, with someone else writing: “Ok so can’t wait for this song and also low-key think I need these leggings too.”

“My jaw dropped,” another person added, while one fan wrote: “Thank you for blazing a trail for the big girls.”

Lizzo first announced her shapewear line, which was created in partnership with athleticwear company Fabletics, last month. At the time, the singer revealed that the brand, which is named for her childhood nickname, is “a dream five years in the making”.

According to Lizzo, the brand is designed to be worn both under clothing or on its own, and will be available in sizes XS to 6X.

While discussing the brand with Forbes, the body-positivity activist acknowledged that she has spent a significant portion of her life “trying to change the way that I look or reshape my body,” but eventually came to the realisation that shapewear doesn’t need to be “painful,” nor should women feel that they need to wear the “contraptions to feel beautiful”.

“As if I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype or a standard of beauty. I’ve been wearing shapewear – tight-pinching corsets and underwear bottoms – for a very long time, since I was in fifth or sixth grade. It was really painful, and I really felt that it shouldn’t be this way,” she explained. “We shouldn’t be ashamed of our bodies, and we shouldn’t have to wear these contraptions to feel beautiful.”

On Instagram, where Lizzo has shared a number of posts promoting the upcoming brand launch in recent weeks, she wrote in the caption of one post featuring herself and a number of models wearing the brand’s underwear: “This is a love letter to my big grrrls, and a welcome letter to Every Body. This is *not* an invitation to change who you are… this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms.”

In the post, Lizzo also acknowledged that she is “sick” of people telling her how she is “supposed to look and feel about my body,” and tired of “discomfort being synonymous with sexy”.

“If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @Yitty isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard. I love y’all,” she added.

You can sign up for the brand’s waitlist here.

