Lizzo mocks Liam Payne’s claim about One Direction origins: ‘He was not the frontman’

Lizzo has weighed in on Liam Payne’s recent comments made during his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast, in which he claimed One Direction was formed around him.

The former One Direction star was featured on a 1 June episode of the YouTuber’s podcast, Impaulsive with Logan Paul, where he discussed topics such as the boyband’s origins and took a swipe at band member Zayn Malik.

“From what I’ve heard is that part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon’s promise to me, that in two years, I’ll make this work for you,” Payne said during the podcast. “So he kind of started with my face and then worked around the rest.”

Before forming One Direction in 2010, Payne had previously auditioned for The X Factor in 2008. After being sent home from the competition, Payne returned two years later where One Direction was created. Five years on, the pop band – Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Payne – announced an extended hiatus in August 2015.

Shortly after the controversial interview was released, Payne received backlash for his remarks and was criticised for talking “crap” about his former bandmates. Others questioned Payne’s claim that he was the frontman of One Direction, considering Harry Styles has launched a successful career as a solo artist.

It didn’t take long for Lizzo to provide her two-sense as well.

Taking to TikTok, the musician posted a video in which she shared her opinions on certain topical events, including Payne’s explosive interview. The “About Damn Time” singer, who is a friend and frequent collaborator to Harry Styles, said: “I don’t know who lied to that poor boy but we all know he was not the frontman.”

Fans swarmed the TikTok comments section praising Lizzo for her unfiltered opinion on Payne’s interview.

“Not u calling out Liam,” said one user.

“Lizzo calling out Liam is exactly what I needed this morning,” said someone else.

Another TikToker agreed with Lizzo, saying, “He really was not the front man.”

Liam Payne, 28, made headlines earlier this month when his ex-fiancée Maya Henry, 21, claimed the singer had cheated on her with model and influencer Aliana Mawla. The speculation began after a picture of Payne and Mawla was shared on social media. Mawla has since denied breaking up Payne and Henry’s relationship.

