Lizzo interview on The One Show hits awkward wall as Gethin Jones is forced to change Harry Styles question

The One Show presenter Gethin Jones had to awkwardly reword a question he asked Lizzo about Harry Styles .

Jones co-presented the series alongside Lauren Laverne on Wednesday’s edition (4 May), which featured Lizzo as a guest.

The singer, via video link, discussed her appearance at the Met Gala earlier this week, as well her forthcoming new album.

However, the interview mmentarily hit a wall when Jones brought up the subject of Styles, whom Lizzo performed with at Coachella last month.

“We know your last gig pretty much would have been Coachella, performing with Harry Styles,” he said, adding: “You’re mates now – how come you’re mates with Harry? What’s going on there?”

Lizzo, seeming to think Jones was throwing her friendship with Styles into question, repeated the queston back to him in an incredulous manner, laughing. “What did you say?”

Lizzo appeared on ‘The One Show’ (BBC iPlayer)

Jones apologised, stating: “Sorry, that was the English terminology.” He then reworded the question asking: “Have you become friends with Harry Styles recently?”

Another one of the episode’s guest, radio DJ Sara Cox, was in the studio with Jones, and could be seen laughing at the gaffe.

Lizzo then replied to his question, stating: “Um, not recently. We’ve been cool for a minute. [Since] he covered my song and then I covered his song, we’ve been friends with each other – and fast friends.”

At the end of the interview, Jones referred to the awkward moment, quipping: “’Cool for a minute.’ We’ll be ‘cool for a minute’ with Sara very shortly.”

Sara Cox laughed away as Gethin Jones awkwardly talked himself out of a tight spot on ‘The One Show’ (BBC iPlauyer)

Lizzo’s new album, titled Special, is out on 15 July.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lizzo interview on The One Show hits awkward wall as Gethin Jones is forced to change Harry Styles question