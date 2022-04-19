Lizzo confirms she is in a relationship: ‘Yeah, whatever, yeah’

Lizzo has confirmed rumours she is in a relationship.

The Juice singer, who hosted and performed on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, confirmed she’s dating the mystery man that she was photographed with this past Valentine’s Day while speaking to Andy Cohen on 18 April during an appearance on SiriusXM’s “Andy Cohen Live.”

“You were photographed in LA in February at Craig’s with a mystery man. Are you guys still together?” the host asked.

Lizzo – whose real name is Melissa Jefferson – laughed before responding, “Yeah, whatever, yeah.”

Cohen suggested that it might be hard for her to date as a superstar singer, but Lizzo acknowledged that when you’re with the right person, “it’s not even a factor” in a relationship.

“It should be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does,” she said.

While Lizzo played coy about her boyfriend’s identity, she revealed that he was at SNL to support her hosting gig.

During the opening monologue on SNL, Lizzo addressed some other circulating rumours, including that she was pregnant with actor Chris Evans’ baby.

“I have no idea where that one started,” she joked about the rumour. “It could have been the TikTok I did where I said: ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby’. It’s called manifesting.”

The Truth Hurts singer recently launched a body positive shapewear line, Yitty. The shapewear collection, which launched on 12 April, includes items designed to be worn under clothing, and as regular pieces ranging from size XS to 6X.

Ahead of her SNL performance, Lizzo announced the release of her new album Special, due on 15 July.

