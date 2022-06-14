Lizzo apologises for using ableist slur in new song ‘Grrrls’

Lizzo has issued an apology after she “unintentionally” used an ableist slur at the beginning of her new song “Grrrls”.

In the opening line, the pop star sings: “Do you see this s**t, I’m a s**z”.

The derogatory term is used for people with disabilities, specifically those with cerebral palsy.

In a statement posted to social media, Lizzo said that she never wants “to promote derogatory language”.

The Truth Hurts singer then revealed that she has made a new version of Grrrls “with a lyric change”.

