Lizzo apologises for using ableist slur in new song ‘Grrrls’

Posted on June 14, 2022 0

Lizzo has issued an apology after she “unintentionally” used an ableist slur at the beginning of her new song “Grrrls”.

In the opening line, the pop star sings: “Do you see this s**t, I’m a s**z”.

The derogatory term is used for people with disabilities, specifically those with cerebral palsy.

In a statement posted to social media, Lizzo said that she never wants “to promote derogatory language”.

The Truth Hurts singer then revealed that she has made a new version of Grrrls “with a lyric change”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Lizzo apologises for using ableist slur in new song ‘Grrrls’