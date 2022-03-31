Lizzo announces launch of shapewear brand, Yitty

Lizzo is launching a body positive shapewear line, Yitty, in partnership with activewear company Fabletics.

The “Truth Hurts” singer announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday 30 March, sharing that the brand is “a dream five years in the making”.

Launching on 12 April, Yitty – also the singer’s childhood nickname – will include items designed to be worn both under clothing, and as regular pieces ranging from size XS to 6X.

Lizzo, who has long championed body positivity, shared several sneak peaks of the line to the social media platform.

In one picture, she stands with a row of models with their backs turned, each of them wearing high-waisted shapewear pants from the line. Lizzo described the brand as “a love letter to my big girls” and “a welcome letter to everybody”.

She clarified that she does not want the public to view the line as “an invitation to change who you are…this is an opportunity to BE who you are on your terms”.

“I don’t know about y’all – but I’m sick of people telling me how I’m supposed to look and feel about my body. I’m tired of discomfort being synonymous with sexy.

“If it’s uncomfortable TAKE IT OFF. And if it makes you feel good PUT IT ON. @Yitty isn’t just shapewear, it’s your chance to reclaim your body and redefine your beauty standard.”

The brand’s first drop will include three collections. Nearly Naked, which is comprised of neutrals and “designed to comfortably shape and firm”.

Mesh Me, which can be worn both under clothing and as separates, comes in a range of bright colours including a “neon p***y pink” and a butterfly print. Lastly, Major Label, which is described as “lifestyle wear”.

The singer also shared more details in an Instagram Live, during which she wore a bright blue top and bottoms from the Mesh Me line. Showing off the ensemble in the mirror, she told viewers: “I feel like Beyoncé b*tch”.

Speaking of why she chose to venture into shapewear, the Grammy award winner said she has worn shapewear from as early as middle school – which children in the US attend between the ages of 10 and 14.

“I’ve always been a big girl,” she said, explaining that she would wear girdles or Spanx under her uniform.

“It was a really painful experience, and one of the things that led me to hate my body. So I just said f*ck it and stopped wearing shapewear altogether.

“Then as I became a fashion girl, I started getting back into it.” However, she recalled noticing that shapewear aisles of all the stores she visited were messy, with pieces lying scattered and, on the floor, making her think that people were not finding what they were looking for.

“I realised I can create shapewear for my body. If I want a thong – because there were no thongs in my size – if I want a bandeau…who’s going to make something for the people?”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Lizzo announces launch of shapewear brand, Yitty