Lizzo and Oprah sing along to Adele’s ‘Hello’ at star-studded concert

A crowd of A-listers gathered to listen to Adele sing for the two-hour special, Adele One Night Only, which aired in the US yesterday (14 November).

The programme had been pre-recorded in Los Angeles and included both a concert portion and an interview of Adele by Winfrey, with parts of the conversation airing between songs.

Oprah was in the audience for the concert segment, as was Lizzo.

The pair were later both seen singing along to Adele’s “Hello” – you can watch the moment in the video above.

Also spotted in the crowd were Melissa McCarthy, who looked visibly emotional at the beginning of the event, as well as James Corden and Gordon Ramsay.

Seth Rogen, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and Ellen DeGeneres were also in attendance.

Adele’s performance was recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, outdoors. The singer said at the beginning of the event that the audience included both familiar and newer faces.

The two-hour special was a prelude to the forthcoming release of Adele’s new album 30, which she will unveil next week. Her performance included both classics and new songs.

During her conversation with Winfrey, Adele discussed her artistic process, her divorce, and her family life, among other topics.

Before the special aired, Adele called the observatory “the most beautiful venue I’ve ever played”.

“Thank you to everyone who made it possible,” she added in a tweet. “To Oprah for allowing me to tell my truth lovingly in a safe space. The whole thing was pretty overwhelming, I’ve seen it twice and cried my eyes out both times.”

She wrote in a second message: “Having been on such a rollercoaster the last few years and then the pandemic, it was hard to imagine being on stage singing again ever. So the fact that I got to and also got to sing my new songs, has me feeling a million things at once!”

