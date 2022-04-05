Liz Truss wants Russian economy pushed ‘back to Soviet era’ as 60% of Putin war chest frozen

Foreign secretary Liz Truss vowed to push Russia’s economy “back into the Soviet era”, as she urged European allies to go further on sanctions and end dependence on Moscow’s oil and gas.

Ms Truss is set to announce that the west has now frozen more than $350bn of Putin’s “war chest” – making around 60% of the regime’s $604bn foreign currency reserves unavailable.

Speaking on a trip to Poland, she will say sanctions have had a “crippling impact” on Putin, but will urge allies to commit to a “tough new wave” of action ahead of meetings with G7 and Nato foreign ministers.

“Our coordinated sanctions are pushing the Russian economy back into the Soviet era – but we can and must step up,” Ms Truss was expected to say in Warsaw on Tuesday.

The foreign secretary is urging EU allies to go further in cracking down on Russian banks, go after Russia’s dependence on gold, ban Russian ships from ports, and to agree “a clear timetable” to eliminate the imports of Russian oil and gas.

The British government is keen for Germany to set a date for phasing out Russian gas as part of a “new wave” of punishment, amid reports of atrocities committed by Russia forces on Ukrainian civilians.

Though Berlin has agreed to wean itself off dependence on Russian energy by mid-2024, the German finance minister Christian Lindner had said “at the moment it’s not possible to cut the gas supplies”.

Speaking alongside Polish minister of foreign affairs Zbigniew Rau, Ms Truss praised the country for agreeing to step up both economic sanctions and weapons supplied to Ukraine.

“Poland has always been clear eyed about Russia. You have understood Putin’s malign intent. You were right,” she was expected to say.

Ms Truss also says that Putin’s forces have now “set their sights on the east and south of Ukraine, with the same reckless disregard for civilian lives and their nationhood”.

The foreign secretary has condemned the alleged Russian massacre of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha – saying “these are appalling acts of the kind that we thought we left in the 20th century”.

She will add: “We will hold those responsible to account for what they’ve done, in particular the reports of rape.”

She praised Mr Rau, chair of Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), saying the body had “shone a vital spotlight on the atrocities committed across Ukraine by Russian forces”.

Ms Truss has called for Russia to be suspended from the UN Human Rights Council, and pledged a £10m civil society fund for Ukraine – including support for organisations dealing with sexual violence.

