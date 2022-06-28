Liz Truss has failed to name a single occasion when she challenged a Gulf state on human rights abuses – despite promising to hold its leaders “to account”.

Challenged by MPs – as the UK seeks a controversial trade deal with a six-nation bloc including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain – the foreign secretary was unable to back up a claim that she raises concerns.

Ms Truss told the foreign affairs committee she would have to provide details later of the “precise timing” of when Gulf leaders have been challenged about human rights violations.

“You can’t name one?” asked Chris Bryant, a Labour member of the committee, suggesting the government believes it is “fine to do business” provided a country has not invaded another.

But Ms Truss defended opening talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), arguing the need for “alternative energy sources” to counter Russia must be the priority.

“We are not dealing in a perfect world. We are dealing in a world where we need to make difficult decisions,” she told the committee.

Ms Truss also confirmed the primary aim of UK overseas aid spending has shifted from alleviating poverty to “geo-politics” and challenging the rising threat of China.

Her new strategy is focused on “promoting freedom and democracy around the world” to “challenge the Chinese Belt and Road initiative”, the foreign secretary said.

more follows

Source Link Liz Truss unable to name any occasion she has challenged a Gulf state on human rights