Liz Truss takes over Brexit Protocol negotiations after resignation of Lord Frost

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has been drafted in to take over negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol after the dramatic resignation of Lord Frost.

She will take over ministerial responsibility for the UK’s relationship with the European Union with immediate effect, Downing Street announced.

She will become the UK’s co-chair of the Partnership Council and the Joint Committee, and will lead the ongoing negotiations to resolve the problems arising from the current operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a statement said.

Chris Heaton-Harris becomes Minister for Europe and Wendy Morton becomes a Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Transport.

Lord Frost – one of the most popular members of the cabinet among the Conservative faithful – handed in his resignation a week ago and had been persuaded to stay in his post until January but on Saturday night said he would step down “with immediate effect.”

His resignation represents a major political blow for the prime minister who is already facing a series of crises over “gatherings” in No 10 during Covid restrictions, growing discontent on the Tory backbenches over his leadership and this week’s historic loss in the North Shropshire by-election.

More follows…

