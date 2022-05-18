Liz Truss says MP has been ‘mischaracterised’ over ‘get better-paid jobs’ comment

Liz Truss says a Tory minister who suggested Britons struggling with the cost of living crisis should “take on more hours or move to a better-paid job” has been “mischaracterised”.

The foreign secretary was asked to respond to Rachel Maclean’s comments during an interview with Sky News on Wednesday morning.

“I think that’s a mischaracterisation of what she said,” Ms Truss argued.

“It’s not about how many hours people are working, it’s about making sure there are enough of those high-paid jobs in the future.”

