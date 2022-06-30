Liz Truss rejects No 10 claim that inquiry into Partygate ‘lies’ will be ‘kangaroo court’

Liz Truss has rejected claims from Boris Johnson’s allies that the inquiry into whether he lied to parliament over the Partygate scandal will be “a Kangaroo court”.

No 10 appears to have mounted a whispering campaign against the crucial probe – after it announced that whistleblowers can give anonymous evidence about what the prime minister knew.

Allies of Mr Johnson told The Daily Telegraph of their fears of “hearsay evidence” being used against him, also questioning why Labour veteran Harriet Harman will chair the investigation.

One No 10 source told the paper it would be impossible for Mr Johnson to challenge anonymous evidence, when he testifies to the Commons privileges committee in the autumn.

“It is bonkers. Going on hearsay evidence is not in the spirit of it. How can you interrogate someone who has not turned up? If you don’t trust the process how can you trust the result?” the paper quoted one pro-Johnson MP saying.

But Ms Truss, the foreign secretary, dismissed questions about the credibility of the process – after the defence secretary Ben Wallace also said he is satisfied.

Asked if she feared “a Kangaroo court”, Ms Truss told Sky News: “No. We have these processes in Parliament. The process has kicked off. We now need to wait for the result.”

She told the BBC Radio 4: “We need to allow that process to continue. I trust implicitly my parliamentary colleagues to listen properly to the evidence and make the right decision.”

The foreign secretary also took a swipe at colleagues using abusive language about Russia’s leader, after Mr Johnson called him “evil” and Mr Wallace said he had “small man syndrome”.

“I’ve never met Vladimir Putin. I don’t pretend that I can conduct a psychological analysis of him, nor do I think it’s helpful,” she said.

And, asked about the prime minister’s argument that Putin would not have invaded if her were a woman, she said: “I believe that both men and women are capable of doing evil things.”

Ms Truss also hinted the UK should send weapons to Taiwan, which is threatened by China, saying: “We need to learn the lessons of Ukraine. We could have ensured a Ukraine had the defensive capability earlier.”

