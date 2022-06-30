Liz Truss refuses to rule out snap election hours after Boris Johnson rejects idea

Liz Truss refused to rule out a snap election just hours after Boris Johnson rejected the idea.

The foreign secretary said the government are focused on other “challenges” and not “speculating” on a general election during an interview with Sky News.

“I’m focused on getting on with the job, there’s a lot to be done to make sure the Ukrainians have all they need to deal with this appalling invasion by Russia,” Ms Truss said in response to Kay Burley suggesting she wasn’t “ruling out” a snap election.

