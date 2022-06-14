Liz Truss defends Rwanda asylum scheme as ‘completely legal and moral’

Posted on June 14, 2022 0

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defended the government’s Rwanda asylum plan, stating that the policy is “completely legal and completely moral”. This follows criticism from the Church of England, whose entire leadership labelled the scheme an “immoral plan that shames Britain”.

Truss said “critics” need to “suggest an alternative policy that will work”.

It is currently understood that seven people are scheduled to be on the first flight to Kigali tonight. Truss has said that if they are not on that plane, then “they will be on the next”.

Click here to read our free newsletter

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Liz Truss defends Rwanda asylum scheme as ‘completely legal and moral’