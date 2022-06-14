Liz Truss defends Rwanda asylum scheme as ‘completely legal and moral’

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has defended the government’s Rwanda asylum plan, stating that the policy is “completely legal and completely moral”. This follows criticism from the Church of England, whose entire leadership labelled the scheme an “immoral plan that shames Britain”.

Truss said “critics” need to “suggest an alternative policy that will work”.

It is currently understood that seven people are scheduled to be on the first flight to Kigali tonight. Truss has said that if they are not on that plane, then “they will be on the next”.

