Liz Cheney’s state party votes to stop recognising her as a Republican

Liz Cheney will no longer be recognised as a member of the GOP in Wyoming, the state’s Republican leaders voted over the weekend.

The resolution was passed by the Wyoming GOP Central Committee by a vote of 31-29 during a Saturday meeting in Buffalo, according to reports.

“It seemed like there was fatigue on the issue, which was nice to see,” Dr Joseph McGinley, a Natrona County GOP committeeman who attended the meeting this weekend, said.

Earlier this year, the Wyoming Republicans had called for the censure of Ms Cheney for voting for Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Ms Cheney had said that her vote to impeach Mr Trump was an act of “conscience” in defence of the Constitution. She said Mr Trump “incited the mob” on 6 January during the Capitol Hill riots.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Adler, Ms Cheney’s spokesperson was quoted by media as saying: “It’s laughable for anybody to suggest Cheney isn’t a conservative Republican.”

Mr Adler added: “She is bound by her oath to the Constitution. Sadly a portion of the Wyoming GOP leadership has abandoned that fundamental principle and instead allowed themselves to be held hostage to the lies of a dangerous and irrational man.”

In May, the Republican leaders in Washington DC had also removed Ms Cheney from a leadership position for her criticism of Donald Trump and his false claims of “stolen election.”

At that time, Ms Cheney had said: “I will do everything I can to ensure that the former president never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office.”

Wyoming Republican Harriet Hageman called Saturday’s vote “fitting.”

Ms Cheney faced at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary, including Ms Hageman.

“Liz Cheney stopped recognising what Wyomingites care about a long time ago. When she launched her war against President Trump, she completely broke with where we are as a state,” Ms Hageman said.

