Liz Cheney says ‘apparently inebriated’ Giuliani told Trump to claim victory in Jan 6 hearing

Liz Cheney said that Donald Trump‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was drunk on the night of the 2020 election, prompting the former New York mayor to brand her “hysterical.”

The Wyoming representative made the comment during an opening statement at the Jan 6 hearing on Monday (13 June).

Ms Cheney said that Mr Trump rejected the advice of his campaign advisers – to await the counting of votes – instead following “the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani.”

