The committee investigating January 6 and the attack on Congess opened with bombshell video footage on Thursday that showed a number of his most trusted aides and advisers, including his daugher Ivanka Trump, explaining that they knew the electoin was not stolen.

The president’s eldest daughter was in one of the first videos played by committee members during their opening statements at Thursday’s hearing; during Rep Liz Cheney’s remarks, the congresswoman showed how Ms Trump, a White House aide, explained how she accepted Attorney General Bill Barr’s assertion that the election had been fair and free of fraud.

“I respected AG Barr, and accepted what he was saying,” Ms Trump told the committee in her recorded testimony.

Her words directly conflict with the ex-president’s numerous falsehoods about the 2020 election, which he still refuses to accept that he lost, and proves that Mr Trump’s inner circle was warning him that he was spreading misinformation long before January 6.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liz Cheney reveals footage of Ivanka Trump testifying she accepted election wasn’t stolen