Rep Liz Cheney delivered a scorching condemnation of her party and Donald Trump on Wednesday following an explosive hearing of the January 6 committee a day earlier.

In a speech to guests at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, a monument to one of the GOP’s most well-known leaders, Ms Cheney excoriated the former president for his ongoing attempts to undermine confidence in the US elections system and rule of law in general.

“At this moment, we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before — and that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our constitutional republic,” she told attendees.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liz Cheney denounces Trump as ‘domestic threat’ trying to ‘unravel’ US rule of law