Living standards to fall for many after decade of austerity knocks 40% off wages

Living standards for many Britons will continue to fall following Rishi Sunak’s Budget, after a decade of austerity which has seen average wages grow by 40 per cent less than expected before the financial crash, a respected economic thinktank has found.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said that the chancellor had used Wednesday’s statement to reverse many of the cuts in public spending imposed by successive Conservative-led administrations since 2010, in a package which owed more to Gordon Brown than George Osborne.

But IFS director Paul Johnson said there will be little in the way of “feelgood factor” for voters, with middle-income households set to see a fall in their disposable income and living standards for others barely rising at all.

Meanwhile, the childless unemployed – who have lost their £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift payments but do not benefit from Mr Sunak’s £2bn handout for claimants in low-paid work – are left in a “precarious” situation, with no increase in out-of-work benefits for half a century leaving their living standards “dramatically trailing those of the working majority”.

