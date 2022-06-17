Liverpool’s Sadio Mane plays community match in hometown

Liverpool player Sadio Mane made a special appearance at a community match in his hometown of Bambali, Senegal.

Mane organised the match alongside El Hadji Diouf, Papiss Demba Cisse and Mbaye Diagne.

The game was a request by his former teammates, Mane told wiwsport.

Mane has made several contributions to his hometown over the years, building a health centre and a school.

“Back to the source with a gala match on the Bambali pitch where it all started,” Mane wrote on Instagram.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.