Liverpool’s 2-0 lead against Villarreal ‘a dangerous scoreline’, says Jurgen Klopp

April 28, 2022

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists “nothing has happened yet” despite a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League.

The Reds take a significant advantage into next week’s semi-final second leg in Spain, thanks to an own goal from Pervis Estupinan and a strike from Sadio Mane.

Despite being heavy favourites to reach the final, Klopp agreed with suggestions that his side are holding “a dangerous scoreline”.

“It is [a dangerous scoreline], the full work is to do,” the Liverpool boss said.

“You have to be completely on alert and be 100 per cent in the mood.”

