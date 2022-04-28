Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists “nothing has happened yet” despite a 2-0 win over Villarreal in the Champions League.
The Reds take a significant advantage into next week’s semi-final second leg in Spain, thanks to an own goal from Pervis Estupinan and a strike from Sadio Mane.
Despite being heavy favourites to reach the final, Klopp agreed with suggestions that his side are holding “a dangerous scoreline”.
“It is [a dangerous scoreline], the full work is to do,” the Liverpool boss said.
“You have to be completely on alert and be 100 per cent in the mood.”
Sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Liverpool’s 2-0 lead against Villarreal ‘a dangerous scoreline’, says Jurgen Klopp