Police are dealing with an “incident” outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, where members of the public are being turned away.

Armed police have been spotted outside the site, according to local media, and a photo of a car on fire has been shared on social media.

In a statement, Merseyside Police said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at around 11am today outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“A cordon around the affected area has been established and a number of surrounding roads have been closed.

“Emergency services are currently at the scene assessing the situation.”

More follows…

Source Link Liverpool women’s hospital: ‘Incident’ declared by police as cordon surrounds car