One person has died and another is being treated for serious injuries after a car exploded outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, according to police.

It comes after images of a vehicle on fire, reportedly in the NHS site’s car park, were shared on social media.

Counter-terrorism police officers are leading the investigation into the explosion, chief constable Serena Kennedy said in a briefing she gave outside the hospital moments ago.

More follows…

Source Link Liverpool women’s hospital explosion: One dead after suspected car bomb