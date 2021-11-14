Liverpool women’s hospital explosion: One dead after suspected car bomb

One person has died and another is being treated for serious injuries after a car exploded outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, according to police.
It comes after images of a vehicle on fire, reportedly in the NHS site’s car park, were shared on social media.
Counter-terrorism police officers are leading the investigation into the explosion, chief constable Serena Kennedy said in a briefing she gave outside the hospital moments ago.
More follows…
