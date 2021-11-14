Liverpool women’s hospital explosion – news live: One dead and another with serious injuries after car bomb

One dead following explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, police confirm

One person has died and another is being treated for none life-threatening injuries after a blast involving a taxi outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

Merseyside Police said in a statement the explosion has not yet been declared a terrorist incident, but that counter-terror officers would be leading the investigation “out of caution”.

It comes after emergency services were called to reports of an explosion at the NHS site at around 10.59am on Sunday.

Chief constable Serena Kennedy, in a briefing outside the hospital, said police were “keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion”.

It is not yet known if there is a connection between the timing of the incident and the fact it occurred on Remembrance Sunday, with the minute’s silence usually observed at 11am.

Follow our live coverage below

Show latest update 1636909343 Police block public from seeing beyond cordon The Liverpool Echo’s Alan Weston reports from the scene: Sam Hancock 14 November 2021 17:02 1636909249 Visiting access to hospital ‘restricted until further notice’ Here’s Liverpool Women’s Hospital statement in full: “We have restricted visiting access to the hospital with immediate effect and until further notice. “Where possible we have diverted patients to other hospitals until further notice. We are currently allowing ambulances to access the hospital in emergencies. “We are reviewing our patient activity for the next 24-48 hours and patients should wait to be contacted for updates about any planned appointments or other attendance at the hospital. “Our staff are being permitted to leave and enter the hospital under the supervision of Merseyside Police. “We would like to say thank you for the co-operation and support of our patients, visitors and staff who have been impacted by this incident, in particular those members of staff who were at the scene at the time of the incident. “We will be ensuring that anyone affected by this has the appropriate support in place.” Sam Hancock 14 November 2021 17:00 1636908875 Police ‘working hard’ to establish events in Liverpool, says Patel The home secretary has tweeted about the car bomb: Sam Hancock 14 November 2021 16:54 1636908552 Full report: One dead and another injured after car bomb Here’s our full report on everything we know about the blast so far: Sam Hancock 14 November 2021 16:49 1636908499 Good afternoon! Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the car bomb that went off today outside a hospital in Liverpool. Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates. Sam Hancock 14 November 2021 16:48

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool women’s hospital explosion - news live: One dead and another with serious injuries after car bomb