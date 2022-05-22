Liverpool vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Mohamed Salah faces fitness race

Salah takes part in Liverpool training, ahead of Premier League title-decider

Liverpool face Wolves this afternoon on the final day of the Premier League season knowing they must win to keep their title – and quadruple – hopes intact, but even that might not prove enough.

A win for Man City against Aston Villa means the Reds’ result won’t matter in terms of who ends this season on top, but all Jurgen Klopp’s side can do is focus on securing another three points. Liverpool are on a 17-match unbeaten streak in all competitions but if they can’t better City’s result then it will be another year of more than likely 90-plus points which doesn’t yield a title, though the forthcoming Champions League final could still put a cap on a very successful season.

In their way stand Wolves, who after a great first few months of the season have gone entirely off the boil in the closing weeks. It’s six without victory now for Bruno Lage’s side, they have dropped out of contention for a European spot and are set to finish between eighth and tenth this term.

Follow all the action from a crunch Liverpool vs Wolves clash below:

Show latest update 1653224515 Salah or no Salah? Mohamed Salah picked up a calf injury during the FA Cup victory over Chelsea and missed Liverpool’s win over Southampton, but Jurgen Klopp says he is in contention to be involved today. Will Salah play, with the Premier League trophy as well as the Golden Boot on the line, or will be he wrapped up in cotton wool for the Champions League final in six days’ time? My money is on a chunky substitute appereance to get some minutes in the legs. Lawrence Ostlere 22 May 2022 14:01 1653223963 Read Miguel Delaney’s final day preview ‘Mad things happen’: after 37 rounds of fixtures, the title and relegation battles could yet be decided by the finest of margins on an afternoon like few others in football, writes Miguel Delaney: Lawrence Ostlere 22 May 2022 13:52 1653213326 Premier League title race coverage Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of a dramatic Premier League title race, as Man City and Liverpool vie for the crown on the final day. City’s task is simple – beat Aston Villa and they will be crowned champions for the fourth time in five years but if they slip up, the Reds could yet sneak in. If Pep Guardiola’s men fail to triumph against Villa, Liverpool will snatch the title from their grasp with a win at home to an out-of-sorts Wolves. All Jurgen Klopp’s men can do is take care of business at Anfield and then hope that club legend Steven Gerrard – now managing Aston Villa – does them a favour at the Etihad. Stick with us as we take you through all the drama. Luke Baker 22 May 2022 10:55

