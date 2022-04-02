Liverpool vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Liverpool can briefly go top of the table when they take on Watford this lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp’s side return from the international break just one point adrift of Manchester City, having put together a tremendous run of form, including nine league wins in succession.

Fortunes could hardly be more different at Watford, who were routed 5-0 in the reverse fixture last October. Roy Hodgson’s side remain three points adrift of safety, having also played two more games than 17th-place Everton.

The Hornets did give themselves renewed hope of survival with an impressive 2-1 victory over Southampton ahead of the break though.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on 2 April at Anfield.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, while online viewers can follow the match on the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out with a hamstring injury while Naby Keita is a doubt after pulling out of international duty. James Milner and Andy Robertson should be fit to return after recovering from Covid.

Nicolas Nkoulou is a doubt for Watford but Jeremy Ngakia should be available. Ismaila Sarr returned from injury in the international break.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Jota

Watford: Foster; Femenia, Kabasele, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Sissoko, Kucka; Sarr, Pedro, Dennis

Odds

Liverpool – 1/10

Draw – 17/2

Watford – 20/1

Prediction

Despite Watford’s desperation for points, it is hard to see anything other than a dominant Liverpool performance as they look to keep the pressure on Manchester City. Liverpool 3-0 Watford.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?