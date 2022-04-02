Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Trent Alexander-Arnold set for bench

Liverpool scarves sold outside the ground

Liverpool are taking on Watford at Anfield as they seek to move top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last nine league games to move within a point of leaders Manchester City, and victory here would send them above City at least until pep Guardiola’s side take on Burnley at 3pm.

Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back missed the international break with a hamstring injury, but the England international is expected to start on the bench with Joe Gomez playing from the beginning of the match. “Physically he should be fine,” Klopp said on Friday. “Now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things.”

For Roy Hodgson and Watford the match represents a stiff test, but they can ill-afford to roll over with the relegation scrap entering its final weeks. With the two sides around 18th-placed Watford in the league – Everton above and Burnley below – meeting next week, the Hornets could find themselves slipping off the pace if they fail to take any points today.

Follow all the action from the Premier League match between Liverpool and Watford below.

Show latest update 1648894583 Liverpool vs Watford: Klopp on five subs Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has long been a fan of having substitutions per game as it allows coaches to better manage player workloads. “It is top news for football and top news for the players.” he said about the vote. “We have all spoken about it, that the games won’t get less. “With all the things we know we try to help the players as much as we can but the games are always the most intense and everything we could do we should do.” Michael Jones 2 April 2022 11:16 1648894372 Liverpool vs Watford: Premier League vote for five subs The Premier League has voted to reintroduce five substitutes per game in time for the start of next season. In a statement the Premier League said that “clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players. “From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions, to be made on three occasions during a match, with an additional opportunity at half-time. “A total of nine substitutes can be named on the team sheet.” It was also confirmed that the next transfer window will open on 10th June and will close at 23:00 BST on 1st September in line with other European leagues. Michael Jones 2 April 2022 11:12 1648894154 Liverpool vs Watford: Team news Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in full training and could return from the hamstring injury that caused him to miss England’s recent fixtures. Midfielder Naby Keita also withdrew from international duty with a knee injury and could potentially return. Watford are boosted by the return of winger Ismaila Sar who has missed the last three games due to a hamstring injury and defender Nicolas Nkoulou is available after completing his recovery from a long-term hamstring issue. Michael Jones 2 April 2022 11:09 1648893974 Liverpool vs Watford Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool vs Watford as the Premier League returns this weekend following the international break. Jurgen Klopp’s men are looking for their 10th consecutive league victory with the knowledge that three points will be enough to move them above title rivals Manchester City at least until the Premier League champions face Burnley later this afternoon. Watford meanwhile are fighting a relegation battle. They come into the game three points away from safety and having played two games more than 17th placed Everton. Victory at Anfield today would not be enough to move them out of the drop zone – due to their poor goal difference – but it would be a huge step towards safety for Roy Hodgson’s men. Michael Jones 2 April 2022 11:06

