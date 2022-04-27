Liverpool vs Villarreal LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Emery: ‘This is the best Liverpool side I’ve known’

Liverpool continue their charge towards an unprecedented quadruple as they host Villarreal in the Champions League semi-finals tonight. Having already lifted the Carabao Cup this term, the Reds go hunting for European glory against an underdog Spanish side that bites.

The Europa League champions are seventh in La Liga this season but are more than capable of causing upsets in cup competitions as Unai Emery’s team have already knocked Juventus and Bayern Munich out of this tournament. For their part, Liverpool have seen off Inter Milan and Benfica in the knockout stages having previously won all six of their group stage matches – a first time feat for an English team in the Champions League.

The continued fight to win the Premier League title also means Jurgen Klopp faces more decisions over how best to rotate his side, particularly the attack, knowing that Liverpool cannot afford to drop points on the domestic front. It could well be that the Reds’ greater array of attacking talent proves to be the deciding factor over these two legs, but that will in part rely on Klopp finding the right team to win on home soil after Liverpool failed to beat either of their previous two Champions League opponents in the Anfield leg.

Whichever team trimuphs in this tie will face Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final with City carrying a slender advantage into their second leg having won 4-3 at the Etihad Stadium last night. Follow all the action from Liverpool vs Villarreal’s clash right here:

Show latest update 1651078841 Early team news for Liverpool vs Villarreal Roberto Firmino has missed Liverpool’s last two matches with a foot injury and looks set to miss out on tonight’s semi-final encounter despite edging closer to a return to full training. There are no further injury concerns for Liverpool. For Villarreal, Yeremy Pino has been ruled out due to injury and forward Gerard Moreno will be monitored as he recovers from a hamstring issue. Former Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno is unavailable after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in early March but Francis Coquelin has trained as normal and could feature. Michael Jones 27 April 2022 18:00 1651077067 Liverpool vs Villarreal Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Villarreal. Tonight’s clash is being played at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp’s men will be hoping to earn an advantage in this tie. Liverpool have not won at home against their last two Champions League opponents but are still the favourites to progress from this semi-final. To reach this stage the Reds knocked out Inter Milan and Benfica in the knockout stages whilst Unai Emery’s Villarreal defeated Juventus and Bayern Munich. This is the third time in five seasons Klopp has led Liverpool to the last four of Europe’s elite competition and the Reds remain in contention to win the quadruple this season having lifted the Carabao Cup, reached the final of the FA Cup and are just one point off the top of the Premier League table. If they get past Villarreal, they’ll face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the Champions League final. Michael Jones 27 April 2022 17:31

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool vs Villarreal LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight