Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool host Tottenham tonight in the Premier League in what could be their biggest remaining test in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side trail Manchester City by one point with four matches of the season remaining and the Reds must stay perfect over the run-in to stand a chance.

Antonio Conte’s Spurs will arrive at Anfield desperate for a victory to aid their top-four bid, ahead of the crucial derby with rivals Arsenal on Thursday.

Liverpool and Tottenham played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture in December, and Klopp will be aware of the threat posed by the visitors.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League match this evening.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham?

The match will kick off at 7:45pm BST at Anfield.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 7pm. BT Sport customers can also stream the watch online using the BT Sport app or on the website.

Team news

Liverpool came through their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal with no new injury problems. Roberto Firmino remains a doubt, though, while Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could expect to return to the starting line-up.

Tottenham have no fresh injury concerns, either. Sergio Reguilon has been ruled out of this weekend’s clash and joins Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga on the sidelines. Dejan Kulusevski is set to return to the starting eleven in place of Lucas Moura.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Tottenham: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Odds

Liverpool: 2/5

Draw: 4/1

Tottenham: 6/1

Prediction

Tottenham will have their moments and Liverpool’s defensive line will have to be faultless, but this Liverpool team are relentless and will find a way to get the job done. Liverpool 3-1 Tottenham

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight