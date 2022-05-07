Liverpool vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails players as ‘mentality monsters’ show up vs Villarreal

Liverpool host Tottenham tonight in a Premier League clash that will have ramifications on both the title and top-four races. The Reds are one point behind league leaders Manchester City with Spurs trailing fourth-place Arsenal by two.

Tottenham are potentially Liverpool’s toughest opponents in the remaining fixtures and earlier in the season the two sides played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in London. Jurgen Klopp knows his team cannot afford to drop points and need to keep winning to pile the pressure on City.

Victory this evening means the Reds will continue their drive towards an unprecedented quadruple. Liverpool have already lifted the Carabao Cup this season and have made it into the finals of the FA Cup and the Champions League after fighting off a Villarreal comeback to win 3-2 on Tuesday night and progress 5-2 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s side can spoil the Reds’ quadruple chase as Spurs arrive at Anfield desperate for a victory to aid their own top-four bid. Three points would put them above the Gunners – who face Leeds tomorrow – and ensure they are within touching distance of the top four ahead the crucial north London derby on Thursday.

Follow the action and updates as Liverpool take on Tottenham at Anfield after Man Utd take on Brighton:

Show latest update 1651944821 Second half: Brighton 1 – 0 Man Utd Kick off: Nemanja Matic and Anthony Elanga are hooked at the break by Ralf Rangnick with Edinson Cavani and Fred brought on to replace them. Brighton restart the game. Michael Jones 7 May 2022 18:33 1651944384 Brighton 1 – 0 Man Utd Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo has become the 100th player to score his first ever Premier League goal against Manchester United. Michael Jones 7 May 2022 18:26 1651944175 Brighton 1 – 0 Man Utd Moises Caicedo gives Brighton the lead over Manchester United. Can they extend their advantage in the second half? (Getty Images) (Getty Images) (Getty Images) Michael Jones 7 May 2022 18:22 1651943923 Half-time: Brighton 1 – 0 Man Utd 45+2 mins: An enjoyable first 45 minutes comes to an end of Brighton who have more than held their own against Man Utd. The Seagulls haven’t won here since Boxing Day but they take a one goal advantage into the break as well as the knowledge that they’ve been the better team. Michael Jones 7 May 2022 18:18 1651943845 Brighton 1 – 0 Man Utd 45 mins: Cristiano Ronaldo is played down the left wing but the pass is overhit and Lewis Dunk takes over possession for Brighton. A frustrated Ronaldo chases after it and slides into a tackle expecting Dunk to pass. He doesn’t and Ronaldo trips the defender picking up the first yellow card of the game. Two added minutes to play in the first half. Michael Jones 7 May 2022 18:17 1651943625 Brighton 1 – 0 Man Utd 42 mins: Pascal Gross swings a free kick from the right wing into the Manchester United box. Raphael Varane glances the ball over to Leandro Trossard who knocks it back into the middle. Lewis Dunk wins the next header and nods it onto the arm of Scott McTominay who scrambles it clear. There’s a shout for hanball but nothing comes from it. Michael Jones 7 May 2022 18:13 1651943382 Brighton 1 – 0 Man Utd 39 mins: Bruno Fernandes is clipped by Moises Caicedo about 25-yards out from the Brighton goal. Maybe slightly further. Cristiano Ronaldo sets the ball and shoos away all of his teammates. He takes a breath then scoops his shot over the wall and over the crossbar! Michael Jones 7 May 2022 18:09 1651943194 Brighton 1 – 0 Man Utd 36 mins: Chance! Man Utd want more time on the ball than Brighton are allowing them. Scott McTominay loses it deep in his own half and allows Leandroo Trossard to burst into the box from the left. He shoots but pulls his effort wide of the far post just as Solly March was arriving to provide an option on the other side of the penalty area. Michael Jones 7 May 2022 18:06 1651943047 Brighton 1 – 0 Man Utd 33 mins: March and Gross combine on the right side of the pitch to whip a cross into the penalty area. McTominay back tracks for the visitors and glances the ball over to the far side of United’s final third. Elanga chases after it and manages to clear the lines. Brighton have stepped up a gear. They passing it beautifully around Man Utd and forcing them to defend deep here. Michael Jones 7 May 2022 18:04 1651942854 Brighton 1 – 0 Man Utd 30 mins: Danny Welbeck makes a run off the shoulder of Diogo Dalot as Pascal Gross chips a free kick over the top of the Man Utd defence. Welbeck goes for the volley on the left side of the box but doesn’t catch it right and spoons his effort high and wide. Michael Jones 7 May 2022 18:00

