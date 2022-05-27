Liverpool vs Real Madrid prediction: How will Champions League final play out?

Liverpool and Real Madrid meet in the Champions League final again on Saturday night.

It has been four years since Mohamed Salah was forced off with injury after a cynical challenge by Sergio Ramos before Gareth Bale scored one of the great goals in Madrid’s 3-1 victory.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have gone from strength to strength since then, defeating Tottenham in the final the following year, and they arrive in Paris as clear favourites to lift a seventh European Cup, even after missing out on the Premier League title to Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Real Madrid can hardly be written off though after mesmerising comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City in this season’s European campaign already, while wrapping up the La Liga title almost a month ago has allowed Carlo Ancelotti’s side to put all their focus on Saturday’s match.

Here is everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

The match will begin at 8pm on Saturday 28 May at the Stade de France in Paris.

How can I watch?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match on BT Sport 1, with coverage due to begin at 6pm.

Subscribers can watch the game via the BT Sport app or online player, while the broadcaster will also be providing a free stream on their YouTube channel.

Team News

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Joe Gomez. Divock Origi has been ruled out.

Real Madrid are expected to have David Alaba back from injury, with Carlo Ancelotti claiming to have a full squad available.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Mane, Diaz

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Odds

Liverpool – 11/10

Draw – 13/5

Real Madrid – 23/10

Prediction

Real Madrid have pulled off some dizzying comebacks in this season’s Champions League but Liverpool are a stronger squad and have consistently shown the ability to rise to the occasion themselves. They will be even more determined after missing out on the final day of the Premier League season and will be desperate to avenge their defeat against Madrid in the 2018 final. Real Madrid 1-3 Liverpool.

