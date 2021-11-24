Liverpool vs Porto live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Liverpool are one of just four teams to still boast a 100 per cent record in the Champions League so far this season, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having made light work of a group including Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto.

The Merseyside outfit have already qualified for the knockout stages with two games remaining, so the German head coach has the opportunity to try some of his fringe players.

Liverpool remain one of the teams to beat in the Champions League, and with second spot in the group up for grabs, expect Porto to come with a level of intensity they failed to show in their 5-1 home defeat by Liverpool two months ago.

The Portuguese side are just one point ahead of Atletico Madrid and four ahead of AC Milan heading into the fifth round of fixtures. Can they cause an upset at Anfield and put themselves in pole position to qualify out of the group along with Klopp’s men?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Liverpool vs Porto?

The match kicks off at 8pm GMT.

How to watch Liverpool vs Porto

The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 3 and can be streamed online via the BT Sport app and BT Sport website.

What is the team news?

Liverpool are still missing Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott through injury, with Joe Gomez also set to miss out. But Andy Robertson, James Milner and Naby Keita are all expected to be available for selection once more.

Porto do not have any injury concerns ahead of their trip to Anfield as they look to avoid another trashing at the hands of Klopp’s players.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Matip, Robertson; Fabinho, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson; Salah, Origi, Minamino.

Porto: Marchesin; Corona, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi; Otavio, Uribe, Oliveira, Diaz; Taremi, Evanilson.

Liverpool – 19/20

Draw – 29/10

Porto – 14/5

Prediction

Liverpool have never been beaten by Porto. They have an imperious record against the Portuguese side and you do not expect that to change this evening. Klopp’s side will be eyeing a perfect group-stage record so they will not relent at Anfield despite having already qualified. 3-0 Liverpool.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

