Liverpool vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Jurgen Klopp admits he is concerned about rising cases of new Covid variant

Follow for live updates as Liverpool host Premier League strugglers Newcastle at Anfield tonight. Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to extend their winning run to eight matches in all competitions and another victory would see them close the gap to leaders Manchester City to just one point as the Premier League approaches its halfway stage. The Reds needed a second-half Mohamed Salah penalty to beat Aston Villa on Steven Gerrard’s Anfield return on Saturday, in what was their fifth straight win in the Premier League.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have just one win to their name all season and are beginning a tough run of fixtures that sees them face Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United over the Christmas period, with manager Eddie Howe desperate for points to alleviate their relegation concerns. The Magpies remain in the relegation zone and came crashing back to earth last weekend, following their first win of the season against Burnley, as they lost 4-0 at Leicester. Follow for live updates and team news ahead of Liverpool vs Newcastle tonight:

Show latest update 1639680486 Liverpool vs Newcastle: Premier League clubs frustrated by ‘reactive’ handling of Covid chaos Premier League clubs are increasingly concerned the sharp rise in Covid cases is only going to escalate, which could force a pause in domestic action or a return to behind-closed-doors fixtures. The Independent has spoken to staff throughout the division, from coaches to medical teams, to understand how the virus could potentially shape the festive period and beyond. Five top-flight matches have already been postponed, while Tottenham’s Europa Conference League clash against Rennes will not be rescheduled and has been referred to a disciplinary panel despite Spurs dealing with an outbreak. Michael Jones 16 December 2021 18:48 1639680284 Liverpool vs Newcastle: Recent results Liverpool are on a seven game winning run across all competitions including victories in their last five Premier League fixtures. Last time out Steven Gerrard returned to Anfield with his new club Aston Villa but the Reds were triumphant thanks to a second half penalty from Mo Salah. That win kept them in second place but Manchester City’s 7-0 thrashing of Leeds on Tuesday has extended their lead over Liverpool to four points. Jurgen Klopp will want to pick up another three points tonight to keep up the pace with the Premier League champions. Newcastle are desperately fighting to avoid relegation. They earned their first win of the season (1-0 vs Burnley) at the start of December but were battered 4-0 by Leicester last time out. Eddie Howe’s men will have a difficult task ahead of them this evening but they drew both league fixtures against the Red last season and will be hoping for a repeat performance. Michael Jones 16 December 2021 18:44 1639679715 Liverpool vs Newcastle: Premier League not planning for Covid circuit break despite raft of postponements t has left football scrambling to react to the situation, with the authorities decreeing that squads will return to Project Restart protocols. Michael Jones 16 December 2021 18:35 1639679470 Liverpool vs Newcastle: Team news Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino has recovered from a hamstring injury and could feature for the Reds while Curtis Jones is dealing with an eye issue and Divock Origi has a minor knock. Both players are set to miss out tonight. Nathaniel Phillips, Harvey Elliott and Adrian remain unavailable for selection. Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez has a thigh injury and is likely to be unavailable until the new year. Paul Dummett remains sidelined as well. Michael Jones 16 December 2021 18:31 1639668494 Liverpool vs Newcastle Newcastle, meanwhile, have just one win to their name all season and are beginning a tough run of fixtures that sees them face Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United over the Christmas period, with manager Eddie Howe desperate for points to alleviate their relegation concerns. The Magpies remain in the relegation zone and came crashing back to earth last weekend, following their first win of the season against Burnley, as they lost 4-0 at Leicester. Follow for live updates and team news ahead of Liverpool vs Newcastle tonight. Jamie Braidwood 16 December 2021 15:28

