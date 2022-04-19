Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction: How will the Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United travel to Anfield on Tuesday to face Liverpool in the Premier League where they will hope to boost their top four chances.

Tottenham currently hold fourth place with United thress points behind them. Their match against the Reds gives them opportunity to go level with Spurs and keep their Champions League hopes alive for next season.

It’s a tense battle for fourth with Spurs, United and Arsenal all vying for the last qualification spot. And Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the competition is so high any of the clubs could take the place.

Klopp said: “We went through now against City, which is incredibly difficult and intense, and in three days we play again against Man United, who with their three points today and the results from Tottenham and Arsenal, the fight for the Champions League, the door is open for all of the three.

“So, they will be on their toes and it is historically not a friendly game.”

But when is kick-off and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Tuesday, 19 April at Anfield.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League with coverage starting from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

The fixture will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League with coverage starting from 7pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Hosts Liverpool have the luxury of being able to select a side from a fully fit squad with Diogo Jota getting some minutes in their FA Cup semi-final.

United, meanwhile, have a very different story in their team. Fred, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are all injured but the side could see a welcome return for Raphael Varane.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Telles; Matic, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Odds

Liverpool – 4/11

Draw – 4/1

Manchester United – 13/2

Prediction

Manchester United only just got past Norwich at the weekend while Liverpool overcame Premier League leaders Manchester City. The two results told you all you need to know about where each side is at the moment and if United do manage to bag a win it will be an upset. Liverpool 2-0 Manchester United.

