Liverpool vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Cristiano Ronaldo misses match

Jurgen Klopp expects a tough fight against Man Utd

Liverpool host Manchester United tonight in what is another crucial match in, not only the Premier League title race, but also the battle for the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s men come into the game a point behind league leaders Manchester City knowing that a win over their old rivals will propel them to the top of the Premier League. This would add pressure to City who would need to beat Brighton on Wednesday to recover their lead. The Reds are still on for an unprecedented quadruple this season and their match against United is another opportunity to land a blow on City and strengthen their chances of lifting the Premier League trophy in May.

For Manchester United, tonight’s game is another step towards securing Champions League football next season. Tottenham currently hold fourth place with United three points behind them. Should the Red Devils win at Anfield they will draw level with Spurs and keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.

But, United are without Cristiano Ronaldo for this evening’s game following the death of his new-born son. The forward announced the tragic news on social media on Monday in a joint message with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and the club later confirmed Ronaldo’s absence, saying: “Family is more important than everything.”

Follow the action and updates as Liverpool host Manchester United:

Show latest update 1650385842 Tributes pour in after tragic death of Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn son Cristiano Ronaldo had been due to feature against Liverpool in tonight’s Premier League clash but Manchester United have since announced that he will instead spend time at home with his family. A club statement read: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.” Michael Jones 19 April 2022 17:30 1650385274 Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United vs Liverpool after tragic death of baby son The couple revealed last October that they were expecting twins and though Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend, her brother sadly died. Ronaldo had been due to feature against Liverpool in Tuesday evening’s Premier League clash but United have since announced that he will instead spend time at home with his family. Michael Jones 19 April 2022 17:21 1650384949 Liverpool vs Manchester United Welcome to The Indepedent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United. The Reds host the Red Devils at Anfield as they continue their surge towards an unprecedented quadruple knowing that three points would be enough to move them ahead of Manchester City at the top of the league table. Jurgen Klopp’s men have already won the Carabao Cup this term and are into the final of the FA Cup and semi-finals of the Champions League but they trail Manchester City by a point in the Premier League. The league is the only competition where they are dependent on other results yet tonight’s game provides them with an opportunity to add some pressure on City ahead of their game against Brighton tomorrow night. Manchester United will be difficult opponents though. Ralf Rangnick’s men also have a big stake in the game as they chase down a top four spot. They currently trail Tottenham (4th) by three points and the added history of this tie will give United more motivation to put in a good performance. They are the underdogs this evening but can they shock Liverpool and pick up a vital three points of their own? Michael Jones 19 April 2022 17:15

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more as Cristiano Ronaldo misses match