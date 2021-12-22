“Absurd” – Liverpool assistant Lijnders slams festive fixture schedule

Liverpool host Leicester City in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.

Jurgen Klopp has promised to rotate his starting eleven after his calls to postpone a round of fixtures over the festive period were disregarded at a Premier League shareholders’ meeting on Monday. That followed the German’s furious outburst on Sunday after referee Paul Tierney failed to send Harry Kane off and award Liverpool a penalty during a fiery 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur. The result saw Liverpool concede valuable ground to Manchester City in the title race and, although the Reds are considered favourites to lift the Carabao Cup trophy in February, Klopp has always put a ceiling on its importance, particularly as he juggles a number of absences due to injury and Covid.

Meanwhile, this will be Leicester’s first competitive match since 12 December after a widespread Covid outbreak within their first-team squad, causing fixtures against Everton and Tottenham to be postponed. Brendan Rodgers’ side have endured a difficult first half to their season, with the Foxes languishing in ninth in the Premier League table and tumbling down into the Europa Conference League. To add to those woes, their injury toll has only become more severe, with up to eleven first-team players considered unavailable tonight. Follow all the latest updates below:

Liverpool host Leicester in Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight.

Source Link Liverpool vs Leicester LIVE: Carabao Cup team news, line-ups and more tonight