Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 cases

Liverpool’s Premier League match with Leeds United and Watford’s visit to Wolves on Boxing Day have both been postponed due to Covid-19 cases.

Both Leeds and Watford put in requests to call off their respective games, which were both scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday 26 December.

Leeds’ squad had already been decimated by injuries and illness, forcing Marcelo Bielsa to name several youth players among his substitutes in their weekend defeat by Arsenal. Fresh cases of Covid-19 in the camp this week have further limited his options, and the club’s training ground has been closed after advice from the UK Health Security Agency.

Watford still have several players in isolation following cases in the build-up to last weekend’s postponed fixture with Crystal Palace. However, their match with West Ham on 28 December is expected to go ahead.

More to follow…

