Liverpool vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Jurgen Klopp will look to take Liverpool back to the top of the Premier League with a win over Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds’ massive 5-0 win over Manchester United has laid down the marker in the top-flight and with Mohamed Salah’s form it’s hard to see the team losing a match at the moment.

Salah scored a hat-trick at Old Trafford and the striker has now scored in ten consecutive matches for his club. Klopp has shared his desire to keep the star at the club after his contract expires in 2023.

He said: “He enjoys his football and long, long, long, may it continue.”

But how can fans watch Salah this weekend and when is the match? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 3pm BST on Saturday, 30 October at Anfield.

How can I watch?

The game is unavailable to watch in the UK due to the Premier League 3pm rule. Highlights of the game will be shown on Match of The Day at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Team news

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita looks set to be involved at home to Brighton after escaping serious injury against Manchester United last weekend.

The Guinea midfielder was carried off on a stretcher at Old Trafford but his leg injury was not as serious as first feared.

Thiago Alcantara is back in full training for the first time since mid-September but is unlikely to feature, while fellow midfielders Fabinho (knee) and James Milner (hamstring) are absent.

Brighton, who won at Anfield last season to end Liverpool’s 68-game unbeaten home run in the Premier League, return to Merseyside without Dan Burn.

The big defender suffered a heavy fall and injured a knee during the Carabao Cup game at Leicester on Wednesday night. However, Yves Bissouma will be available following his substitute appearance in the cup after more than a month out with his knee problem.

Albion boss Graham Potter made eight changes against the Foxes so the likes of Robert Sanchez, Lewis Dunk, Solly March, Marc Cucurella, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay will be among those pushing for recalls, while Adam Lallana will hope to start against his former club. PA

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Brighton: Sanchez; Dunk, Duffy, Webster; Veltman, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Cucurella; Trossard, Maupay

Odds

Liverpool – 1/5

Draw – 11/2

Brighton – 10/1

Prediction

After Liverpool’s exploits over United it’s difficult to see them lose this match despite Brighton’s good start to the season. Graham Potter’s side may cling on into the second half but Jurgen Klopp’s men will come out victorious. Liverpool 2-1 Brighton.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool vs Brighton predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today