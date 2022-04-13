Liverpool vs Benfica prediction: How will Champions League quarter-final play out?

Benfica travel to Anfield looking to overturn a 3-1 first-leg Liverpool lead as the two clubs target a place in the Champions League semi-finals.

The Portuguese side, back-to-back European Cup winners in 1961 and 1962, have not reached the last four since the competition was rebranded to the Champions League in 1992.

If they are to end that run, they will have to beat Liverpool at Anfield, something only Inter Milan have done this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side survived a high-intensity clash with Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday and the German may rotate his starting eleven amidst a run of significant fixtures in the hunt for a quadruple.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg.

When and where is it?

Liverpool vs Benfica is due to kick-off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 13 April at Anfield in Liverpool.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BT Sport 3, with coverage due to start at 7.15pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the BT Sport app or online player.

Team News

Liverpool are not believed to have any new injury concerns, but Jurgen Klopp will have to manage his squad carefully after the exertions required against Manchester City on Sunday. Kostas Tsimikas is pushing for a start, while a midfield refresh seems likely. Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino began on the bench in the league but could be promoted.

Nélson Veríssimo has said that his side will have to “play a perfect game” at Anfield, and rested a good portion of his first-choice side against Belenenses SAD on Saturday. A suspended Jan Vertonghen was among those to miss out and the centre-half should come back in. Rodrigo Pinho and Lucas Verissimo are long-term absentees due to significant ligament injuries.

Predicted lineups

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Keïta; Salah, Firmino, Luis Díaz

Benfica XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Weigl, Taarabt; Rafa Silva, Ramos, Everton; Darwin Núñez

Odds

Liverpool win 3/10

Draw 11/2

Benfica win 11/1

Prediction

Liverpool should be wary of taking their eye off the ball, rather, with progression far from entirely secure and another meeting with Manchester City on the horizon. Benfica may well give them a fright, but Jurgen Klopp’s side will progress. Liverpool 2-2 Benfica (5-3 agg.)

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool vs Benfica prediction: How will Champions League quarter-final play out?