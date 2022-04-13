Liverpool vs Benfica LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Klopp labels reporter ‘cheeky’ for Guardiola question ahead of Benfica match

Liverpool take a two-goal lead into their Champions League quarter-final second leg as they host Benfica at Anfield this evening. Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz secured a 3-1 victory in Lisbon last week as Jurgen Klopp’s side look to stay on track for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds have already won the Carabao Cup this term and will battle it out with Manchester City for the Premier League title – they trail by just one point – and the FA Cup when they face Pep Guardiola’s men at Wembley in the semi-finals on Saturday.

Benfica, meanwhile, were able to rest a number of players for their 3-1 league win over Belenenses SAD between legs, while Liverpool must back up a performance of high intensity that saw them draw 2-2 with title rivals Man City last Sunday. Darwin Nunez added a weekend hat-trick to the goal he scored in the first leg, and the Uruguayan will again be a major threat for the Portuguese side.

The winner of this quarter-final will face Villarreal in the next round after Unai Emery’s men scored late against Bayern Munich last night to squeeze through to the semi-finals 2-1 on aggregate.

Follow all the action from Anfield as Liverpool host Benfica in the Champions League quarter-finals:

Show latest update 1649869557 Liverpool vs Benfica Jurgen Klopp says he will look to change up his starting XI for tonight’s Champions League quarter-final as he calls on fresher players to get Liverpool over the line this evening. The Liverpool boss may also have one eye on resting some of his key players ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City in what will be another intense and difficult game. “Nobody is injured but we need to look who is fresher for the game and stuff like this,” said Klopp. “The next game has no influence on the line-up but the last game has.” Michael Jones 13 April 2022 18:05 1649869257 Liverpool vs Benfica: Early team news Ibrahima Konate, who scored against Benfica in Lisbon last week, is likely to replace Joel Matip or Virgil van Dijk at centre-back and midfielder Naby Keita could return to Liverpool’s midfield. Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz look set to start up front with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane potentially rested ahead of Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final with Manchester City at the weekend. Rafa Silva has been ruled out with injury in a blow to Benfica’s chances over overturning their two-goal deficit. Michael Jones 13 April 2022 18:00 1649863534 Liverpool vs Benfica Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Liverpool vs Benfica as the Reds seek to reach the Champions League semi-finals and set up a clash with Villarreal. Jurgen Klopp’s men have a healthy two-goal cushion after winning the first leg 3-1 away from home – thanks to goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz – but they will be aware of the threat posed by Benfica’s Darwin Nunez. He scored a consolation goal for the Portuguese side in the previous leg and followed that up with a hat-trick against Belenenses SAD at the weekend. Following Liverpool’s intense 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp may take the opportunity to rest some of his key men and give his fringe players some gametime in a highly competitive match. The Champions League allows for five substitutions during a game and Klopp can always call on the big guns if things look to be going Benfica’s way this evening. Michael Jones 13 April 2022 16:25

