Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid prediction: How will Champions League match play out

Liverpool are looking to qualify for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League when Atlético Madrid travel to Anfield for matchday four in Group B.

The Reds lead the group by five points ahead of their Spanish opponents in second and FC Porto in third, meaning a win here would render the margin impossible for both Atlético and bottom side AC Milan to make up.

Goal from Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita gave Jürgen Klopp’s an early lead in the reverse fixture two weeks ago, before Antoine Griezmann levelled the score with two of his own. The Frenchman was then sent off before a later penalty from Mohamed Salah secured the win for the away side.

Here’s everything you need to know about Wednesday’s match:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 7.45pm in the UK, with the fixture taking place at the Anfield.

How can I watch it?

Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid will be shown live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Team news

Naby Keita will miss out for Liverpool after limping off against Brighton with a hamstring injury, meaning he joins fellow injured midfielders Fabinho, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara on the treatment table. Harvey Elliott also remains absent with a long-term ankle problem.

Diego Simeone has an almost fully fit squad to select his line-up from, with only Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente doubts as they recover from recent muscle injuries. Antoine Griezmann is banned after his red card in the previous fixture.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konaté, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Jones, Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mané.

Atlético: Oblak; Gimenez, Felipe, Hermoso; Trippier, Herrera, Koke, Carrasco; Correa, Felix; Suárez.

Odds

Liverpool 69/10

Draw 31/10

Atlético 23/5

Prediction

The home side’s strong performances in this competition so far this season stand them in good stead, but the lack options in midfield and off the bench could hamper them. 1-1 draw.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid prediction: How will Champions League match play out