Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Liverpool train ahead of hosting Atletico Madrid in UCL

Liverpool face Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night, knowing they’ll remain in top spot in Group B whatever the outcome at Anfield. The Reds have so far won all three group stage games and another victory here would guarantee progression through to the last 16 at the earliest possible moment. That’s thanks to their 3-2 win in Spain two weeks ago, which saw Atleti come from two down to level matters before the Reds won it from the penalty spot.

With games against Porto and AC Milan still to come, there’s far less pressure on Jurgen Klopp’s team to pick up a result than there is on Diego Simeone’s; los rojiblancos have four points from three games, level with the Portuguese outfit in the group, so there remains work to do to ensure they make the knockouts too. Matters will be made more difficult for them with Antoine Griezmann being suspended after his red card at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Liverpool threw away a two-goal lead at the weekend, too, this time being unable to find a winner against Brighton, while Atletico beat Real Betis in LaLiga. Follow all the match updates as Liverpool play Atletico Madrid below:

Show latest update 1635964261 Liverpool light in midfield but problems lie elsewhere ahead of Atletico Madrid meeting There is a more valuable commodity than winning in football for an increasing sphere of fan and that is the “told you so”. This phenomenon is weirdly more pronounced the more successful a team are, when the opportunity to pull out those three words is limited. So when the chance does materialise, you better believe it is maximised. Which leads us to Liverpool, their ravaged midfield, and the screams of “should have brought in a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum”. “Told you so!” Michael Jones 3 November 2021 18:31 1635964063 Early team news: Liverpool vs Atletico Liverpool are without Naby Keita for tonight’s Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid due to the midfielder picking up a hamstring injury in their Premier League match against Brighton last weekend. James Milner is also out of contention but Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara both returned to training and may be recalled. For Atletico, Antoine Griezmann and Stefan Savic are both suspended with Thomas Lemar and Marcos Llorente out due to thigh injuries. Other than those four players Diego Simeone has a full contingent to select from. Michael Jones 3 November 2021 18:27 1635963745 Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid Liverpool can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League if they defeat Atletico Madrid at Anfield tonight. The Reds have won all three of their games so far in Group B and would move eight points clear of Atletico with a win this evening, securing them a place in the next round. The two sides played out a fascinating encounter in the last matchday with Liverpool taking an early two-goal lead, courtesy of Mo Salah and Naby Keita, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Antoine Griezmann then bagged a brace to bring the La Liga champions back on level terms before being sent off just after half-time. Salah fired home from the penalty spot 12 minutes from time and Liverpool held out to claim a hard-fought 3-2 victory away from home. Lets hope tonight’s clash brings as much excitement. Michael Jones 3 November 2021 18:22 1635950311 Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid live updates: Klopp keen to host Spanish side properly Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp can finally look forward to hosting Atletico Madrid 20 months on from their last meeting at Anfield. When the two last met on Merseyside in March 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic was just starting to take a grip on the world and their Champions League quarter-final second-leg tie ended up being the last match played in England for more than three months, as football – like the rest of the country – was shut down. At the time Klopp voiced his opposition to the game, which they lost 3-2 in extra-time to go out 4-2 on aggregate, as despite rates spiralling in Spain and the country going into lockdown, 3,000 fans were still allowed to travel. “A strange 18 months or so since then really. The world turned upside down in parts,” said Klopp. “Not sure we could have imagined it that night, though I think we all had a sense that something interesting could happen to us, to society. I didn’t know to what extent that night. “It was the one game, when I thought about it later, which I never thought about like a football game. Just in my mind, it was a really strange moment.” Karl Matchett 3 November 2021 14:38

