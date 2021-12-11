Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

‘Gerrard will definitely manage Liverpool’ Klopp on Stevie’s return to Anfield

Follow all the action as Liverpool host Aston Villa in the Premier League this afternoon.

The match marks the return of Steven Gerrard to Anfield, where he will be guaranteed a raucous reception from the Kop. However, a club legend could very well be a thorn in Liverpool’s side, with Villa in resurgent form since Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith. Villa have won three out of four games since the 41-year-old took charge, with their only defeat coming against leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool have been in terrific form, though, and trail City by just one point in the title race. They were made to work extremely hard last weekend but Divock Origi’s last-gasp winner eventually ensured the Reds of all three points against Wolves and, with top spot already sealed in their Champions League group, a heavily rotated starting eleven still managed to defeat AC Milan on Tuesday. Jurgen Klopp made sure to hail Gerrard’s progress as a manager in the build-up to what will be an emotional homecoming and said he is certain the former club captain will one day lead Liverpool from the dugout too. Follow all the latest updates below after the end of Man City vs Wolves:

Show latest update 1639230378 Man City 0 – 0 Wolves 53 mins: City have penned Wolves into their own penalty area since the second half commenced. Even Adama Traore is doing his part defensively. Grealish dinks a cross into the box but Coady heads it back out. City come again with Cancelo making a run to the byline. He keeps the ball alive and flicks it into the six-yard box. Jesus gets in front of Coady but volleys his effort over the crossbar! Michael Jones 11 December 2021 13:46 1639230249 Man City 0 – 0 Wolves 51 mins: Gundogan sends the corner short to Cancelo who plays it inside to Rodri. He swings a cross deep into the box and picks out Jesus. Jesus brings the ball under control but can’t find a way past Kilman and City are forced to pass the ball backwards… for now. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 13:44 1639230115 Man City 0 – 0 Wolves 48 mins: Cancelo sends another great ball into the box as he lifts it over the Wolves backline to play Sterling in behind. Sterling attempts a cutback to Gundogan but Coady turns the ball behind for another corner. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 13:41 1639229994 Second half: Man City 0 – 0 Wolves Kick off: Manchester City get the match back underway. Joao Cancelo curls a cross into the box from the right wing and Conor Coady fails to deal with it. Instead he knocks it down to Gabriel Jesus who takes a shot and wins City a corner early in the second half. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 13:39 1639229847 Coming up in the Premier League We’ve got a fair bit of Premier League action still to come today. At 3pm we’re covering Steven Gerrard’s return to Anfield as Liverpool host Aston Villa and will be bringing goal updates from Chelsea’s match versus Leeds and Arsenal’s game against Southampton. Then at 5:30pm Manchester United travel to Norwich as Ralf Rangnick attempts to maintain his unbeaten start as United boss. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 13:37 1639229675 Man City 0 – 0 Wolves Michael Jones 11 December 2021 13:34 1639229553 Man City 0 – 0 Wolves Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Ruben Neves have all picked up yellow cards over the first half with Raul Jimenez earning two – as well as a red – within 45 seconds of each other. It’s been an interesting first 45 minutes to say the least. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 13:32 1639229291 Man City 0 – 0 Wolves How crucial will this moment be? (Getty Images) (Getty Images) Michael Jones 11 December 2021 13:28 1639229094 Half-time: Man City 0 – 0 Wolves 45+8 mins: Well then. Where to start here. The game remains goalless but Wolves have been through the ringer. Ruben Neves and Romain Saiss clashed heads which led to a long stoppage and Raul Jimenez got himself sent off for no good reason. The visitors are down to 10-men and will have an even more difficult 45 minutes coming up. Michael Jones 11 December 2021 13:24 1639228930 Man City 0 – 0 Wolves 45+6 mins: Grealish dribbles into the box and slides a pass out to Zinchenko on the left side. He pulls the ball back into the box and picks out Bernardo Silva. He rolls the ball onto his left foot to shoot but gets closed down and has to send the ball back to Gundogan. City’s captain shoots from outside the box but his effort is blocked! Michael Jones 11 December 2021 13:22

