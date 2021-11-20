Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

A rejuvenated Arsenal travel to Liverpool FC in pursuit of a 10th successive game without defeat in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s title contenders are targeting a response after defeat to West Ham dropped them to fourth in the table and four points behind front-runners Chelsea.

Mikel Arteta is finally finding a tune out of the Gunners with newly-capped England international Emile Smith Rowe in great form having hit the winner last time out against Watford.

But with five straight home wins against the Londoners, Liverpool will hope to extend this streak and reestablish themselves in pursuit of the title.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is the match and what time does it start?

The match at Anfield is scheduled for a 5.30pm GMT kick-off on Saturday November 20 2021

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports’ Main Event and Premier League channels.

A live stream is available for Sky subscribers through the Sky Go online player or app.

What is the team news?

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is doubtful after picking up a hamstring injury on international duty with Scotland.

Jurgen Klopp will turn to Kostas Tsimikas if the Scot is unable to start. Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane should overcome injury scares after training on Tuesday, but Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and Naby Keita are all set to remain on the sidelines.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trained on Wednesday to hand the Gunners a boost. The striker had missed Gabon’s match against Egypt and returned to London but looks to have shaken off any lingering issues.

Thomas Partey missed out on international duty with Ghana due to injury and could remain sidelined here, but Kieran Tierney now looks primed to start after two appearances for the Tartan Army during the international break and that means Nuno Tavares could drop out of the line-up.

Predicted line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Mane

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Saka, Thomas, Lokonga, Smith Rowe; Lacazette; Aubameyang

Odds

Liverpool – 4/9

Draw – 7/2

Arsenal – 11/2

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?