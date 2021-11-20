Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Liverpool look to return to winning ways against a resurgent Arsenal (PA) (PA Archive)

Liverpool welcome Arsenal in the evening kick-off in the Premier League in what promises to be one of the games of the weekend following the international break.

Jurgen Klopp will be determined to inspire the Reds back to winning ways after defeat at high-flying West Ham, which leaves them four points off the pace in the title race behind leaders Chelsea. The Gunners appear to have turned a corner under Mikel Arteta with Emile Smith Rowe, who starred for England on debut during the international break, one of the key men, including a winning goal last time out to edge past Watford 1-0.

With Roberto Firmino still out injured, Klopp faces a tough task to balance rotation with Porto coming up in the Champions League, while Arsenal can show their mettle in a tricky away game to prove their progress under Arteta.

Meanwhile, Klopp has grown irritated at questions surrounding his future, with Steven Gerrard taking up the Aston Villa job and tipped to replace the German when his contract expires: “I don’t have to think about these type of things at the moment because we are in the middle of this season – that is what we are focused on. I didn’t think about it, don’t think about, it’s all fine as it is. It’s over when it is over – but it is far away from being over.”

Follow live goal and score updates and build-up from Anfield following the conclusion of Watford vs Man United, including analysis and reaction as the Premier League returns

Show latest update 1637425128 Watford 2 – 1 Man Utd 58 mins: Save! Donny van de Beek slips a nice pass into the box for Cristiano Ronaldo who slips just as he strikes one at goal. Ben Foster sticks out a right arm and delfects the ball over the goal denying Manchester United an equaliser. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 16:18 1637424970 GOAL! Wolves 1 – 0 West Ham ⚽️ 58 mins: Wolves have finally broken the deadlock at Molineux. Raul Jimenez has the goal and it’s a deserved one for the home side who have caused the Hammers problems all game. David Moyes men need to win this game in order to move up to second place. Can they find an equaliser? Michael Jones 20 November 2021 16:16 1637424873 GOAL! Burnley 3 – 3 Crystal Palace ⚽️ 54 mins: Back at Turf Moor Maxwel Cornet has drawn Burnley back level. This has been a topsy-turvy game and could go either way yet. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 16:14 1637424791 Watford 2 – 1 Man Utd 52 mins: It stands! The check is over and Manchester United get one back with the substitute’s goal counting. We’ve got a game on at Vicarage Road now. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 16:13 1637424598 GOAL! Watford 2 – 1 Man Utd (Van de Beek, 50’) ⚽️ 50 mins: Have United got one back? Donny van de Beek has found the back of the net but will it stand? There’s a check for offside but for now it’s been given. A cross to the far left-hand post from Jadon Sancho picks out Cristiano Ronaldo in the box and he cushions a header across goal to Donny van de Beek who heads home from inside the xi-yard box. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 16:09 1637424513 Watford 2 – 0 Man Utd 48 mins: Van de Beek gets stuck in straight away tussling with King and winning the ball for United much to the delight of the away fans who have been clamouring for his inclusion in the team. United can’t get free though as Watford press them high up the pitch and win back the ball. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 16:08 1637424360 Second half: Watford 2 – 0 Man Utd Kick off: We’re back underway at Vicarage Road. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for reinforcements, Anthony Martial and Donny van de Beek are on in place of Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 16:06 1637424115 Coming up in the Premier League Following the conclusions of the 3pm kick offs there’s one more game to close out Premier League Saturday as Liverpool host Arsenal. Both teams are in decent form and that should be a cracking affair at Anfield. Kick off for that one is at 5:30pm with team news expected in around half an hour. Michael Jones 20 November 2021 16:01 1637423866 King scores again Only against Everton (eight) has Watford’s Josh King scored more Premier League goals than he has against Manchester United (five). (Getty Images) Michael Jones 20 November 2021 15:57 1637423696 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enters last chance saloon at Manchester United As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Manchester United squad returned to training this week, the message was very much of a fresh start; of drawing a line for the rest of the season. The break did most good. The England group are more content. Those left behind got some decent work in. That’s only most of the squad, though. Cristiano Ronaldo’s mood of disgruntlement continued, as his Portugal team conceded a calamitous late goal against Serbia to lose their last group qualifier and an automatic place at the World Cup. 2-0 down to Watford at half-time in the first game back won’t do his mood any good either: Michael Jones 20 November 2021 15:54

