Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr win FWA awards

Mohamed Salah has been voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year, with Chelsea star Sam Kerr winning the women’s award.

The Liverpool forward took 48 per cent of the vote, ahead of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Salah has scored 30 goals in all competitions for his club this season, with 22 of them coming in the Premier League.

Liverpool and City are currently locked in a title race, with Pep Guardiola’s team top of the table by just one point.

Kerr took 40 per cent of the vote to win the women’s award.

